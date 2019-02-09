The wrestling Regional tournaments, including the one in Adna where Ilwaco wrestlers were scheduled to compete today, have been cancelled. Wrestlers who advanced from Districts will go directly to the State tournament at the Tacoma Dome Feb. 15-16.
Naselle's boys and girls District basketball games, scheduled for today in Ilwaco, are being rescheduled, likely for early next week.
Ilwaco's boys and girls District basketball games, scheduled for today in Montesano, have been moved to tomorrow, Sunday. Ilwaco's girls will play Toledo at 1:00 p.m., with the boys' game against Kalama to follow immediately. The games will still take place in Montesano.
