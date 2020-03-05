Ilwaco couldn't keep Natalie Smith and Ellie Sander out of the lane as Northwest Christian knocked off the Fishermen 50-37 Wednesday. Ilwaco will take on Columbia (Burbank) at 9:00 a.m. Friday on the fourth-place brackets.
State basketball: Northwest Christian of Colbert 50, Ilwaco 37
Aaron Mead
Aaron Mead is a sports writer for the Chinook Observer. Contact him at 360-642-8181 or aaroncmead@gmail.com.
