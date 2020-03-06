SPOKANE – Naselle's boys team reached semifinals with an overtime win and Willapa Valley's boys pulled off the day's most shocking upset at the b-school state basketball tournament Thursday.
Naselle came back and beat Muckleshoot Tribal in overtime (see article), setting up a 1B semifinal matchup against top-seed Odessa. Lummi Nation and Yakama Nation Tribal are the other two semifinalists.
Valley, the 10 seed in 2B got 30 points from Logan Walker to stun top-ranked Liberty (Spangle) 71-62 to set up a semifinal matchup against fellow Pacific League competitor Life Christian. St. George's, a finalist last year, is in the other semifinal against Brewster.
The Northwest Christian (Colbert) girls team reached 2B semifinals as a 14 seed, the lowest in any of the four brackets, after beating Ilwaco (see article) Thursday. The other semifinalists Wahkiakum, La Conner, and top-seed Liberty (Spangle).
In 1B girls basketball the semifinalists are Oakesdale, Pomeroy, Mount Vernon Christian and Inchelium.
None of the four fields will crown the same champion as last year, as all four defending champs had mediocre regular seasons and have been eliminated in the post-season; only one made it to Spokane. Defending 1B boys champ Sunnyside Christian went down at Regionals, as did three-time defending 2B boys champ Kittitas/Thorpe. Colton, winners of 10 of the past 11 1B girls titles, didn't make it out of Districts. La Conner crushed defending champ Tri-Cities Prep in 2B girls quarterfinals 69-27. Talia Von Oelhoffen, who was already getting national attention as a five-star recruit when she led Tri-Cities to the title as a sophomore, transferred to 4A Chiawana this season.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.