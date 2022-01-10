Breanna Wall of Ilwaco is pictured second from right on the podium at the Kelso wrestling tournament. The eighth grader placed sixth in her division. Winners earn a medal and, in a nice Kelso tradition, a yellow rose.
KELSO — Ilwaco wrestlers continued their season last weekend with successes at a multiple-school meet in North Beach and at the Kelso Tournament.
At North Beach, senior Chris Lake won the 152-pound division. “He is my hardest working wrestler,” said Larry Kemmer, IHS head coach. Lake placed fifth at the WIAA 2B tournament in 2020.
Fellow senior Gabriel McCargish placed fourth in the 160-pound division. “He did really well,” said Kemmer, noting that the meet involved much larger schools like Aberdeen and Montesano. “Anywhere in the 138 to 160 weight classes is going to be the tougher divisions.”
The Fishermen’s two girl wrestlers continued to garner applause for their performances.
Some 250 girls attended the Kelso meet, making it the largest tournament next to the WIAA state tournament in Washington. This turnout was reduced by covid cutbacks and the flooding that curtailed travel along Interstate-5.
Breanna Wall, an eighth grader, placed sixth in a 32-girl bracket, wrestling at 130 pounds. “She started the season with two losses and came back really well,” said Kemmer.
Bethany Martin, wrestling at 190, placed eighth. Her bracket consisted of 16 girls. “She works hard,” said the coach, whose team has 10 boys and two girls. “In practice, she has to wrestle with the boys, so that gives her an edge when she is against other girls.”
