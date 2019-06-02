ILWACO – Summer basketball is coming to local schools, which will host a series of tournaments starting Friday, June 14.
The Battle at the Beach girls’ tournament June 14-16 will draw over 20 teams, with a similar-sized boys tournament to follow June 21-23. Games will take place at Ilwaco High School, Ilwaco Middle School, Long Beach Elementary School and Naselle High School.
For the second straight year, Ilwaco will also host part of the BNB (Bed and Breakfast) basketball camp. Soap Lake is the other host of the camp. The girls BNB games, will be held at IHS, IMS, Long Beach Elementary and Ocean Park Elementary Monday, June 17-20. The Ilwaco boys team will be at the BNB camp in Soap Lake at that same time. The following week, June 24-27, the boys BNB camp will move to Ilwaco, while the girls go to Soap Lake. Each local BNB camp will likely bring in over forty teams.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.