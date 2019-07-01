ILWACO — Three weeks of summer basketball camps and tournaments at Ilwaco High School came to an end with the June 24-27 Bed and Breakfast boys basketball camp.
The camp hosted dozens of games each day and brought in teams from all over Washington, along with some Oregon teams.
Among the highlights for the host Fishermen was Daniel Whiting’s game-winning three-pointer with 24 seconds left for a 39-37 Wednesday victory over Davenport.
