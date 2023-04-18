Derek Suomela won two events as the Naselle track team traveled to South Bend for a meet during Spring Break.

The junior won the 800 meters in 2:16.83 and the long jump with 18-6.5, as well as placing second in the high jump with 5-8. Classmate Jacob Pakenen placed third in long jump with 17-3 and sixth in the 1600m.

