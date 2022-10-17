Student athletes huddled informally on the Ilwaco track before cross country practice back in late August.
The question was honest and simple: “Coach, have you ever run a marathon?”
Sarah Taylor answered, “Well, yes … six.”
Smiles of admiration were evident from every young person as team members began their warm-ups.
Taylor needs to amend that statistic, however. Because in between being the lead host at the Black Lake home meet Oct. 4 and last week’s away meet in Toledo, she flew to Chicago.
There she joined several thousand runners from around the world in the Chicago Marathon.
Taylor, running in the 45-49 age category, completed the course in 4 hours, 27 minutes and 19 seconds.
Supporters snapped pictures and yelled encouragement as her distinctive orange running shirt flashed by on the urban route on a marvelously sunny October day.
“It wasn’t my best time,” she shrugged before Friday’s student practice began. “But, for the amount of training I did …”
Her Fisherman squad was mightily impressed, however.
“It’s really cool,” said sophomore Alex Valencia. “I think that’s why she is able to teach us so well, because she is still consistently running.”
Taylor’s achievement in Chicago came despite a tough final seven miles. “I would not call it a comfortable run,” she admitted. “I ran pretty well for about 19 miles, then I kinda fell apart and slogged the rest of the way. … The course and the crowds were amazing.”
