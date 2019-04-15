OREGON CITY – After weeks of facing local and league competitors, top Ilwaco track athletes went up against unfamiliar opponents at the Saturday, April 13 Willamette Falls Invitational.
Ebby McMullen had a huge triple jump of 35’5” to take second in an event she had competed in for the first time just two days earlier. She added a 16.91-second 100-meter hurdles for fifth and a 14’11.75” long jump for 14th. Tazlina Thomas had a personal-best 19.42-second 100-meter hurdles. Abby Knopski set a personal record with a 31’9.5” triple-jump, adding almost a foot to her previous high mark.
Brandon Kuhn continued his own recent success in the triple jump, edging the previous week’s personal record by a quarter inch with a 40’2.25” mark, good for eighth place. In the 400 meters, Kuhn got in well under his average times and slashed nearly a second off his personal best with a 54.67-second run, taking 29th place. Parker Kaech was three spots behind Kuhn with a 39’4” triple jump, adding a long jump of 19 feet and a half inch. Kuhn rounded out his day with a 5’2” high jump.
Daniel Quintana set a personal record with a 2:06.58 run in the 800 meters for 18th place, and was seventh in the 1500 at 4:14.33. Daniel Whiting ran the 3000 meters in 9:44.21 for 24th.
Sophia Marsh broke triple digits with a 100’1” javelin throw for twelfth place, had a 28’10.5” shot put for 25th, and added a 68’4” discus throw. Kaylee Barnett edged Marsh with a discus throw of 68’10.5”.
Estella Sheldon high-jumped 4’8” and ran 800 meters in 2:38.76.
Alex Kaino had a 11.81-second 100-meter sprint, good for 21st in a field of 83. In the girls’ 100, Tiana Ramsey was 36th at 14.16 seconds, with Tazlina Thomas 50th at 14.64.
Nisa Mendoza ran the 1500 meters in 6:27.73.
Michael Rodda had a 32’8” shot put and an 85’9” javelin throw. Adam Sonntag had a discus throw of 85’5”.
Kuhn, Kaech, Colton McNabb and Kaino finished the 4x100 relay in 46.75 seconds. In the co-ed 4x200 relay, McNabb, Kaino, Tianna Ramsey and Abby Knopski finished in 1:47.37. Ramsey, Knopski, Estella Sheldon and Tazlina Thomas finished the girls 4x400 in 4:35.4.
