Ilwaco coach Sarah Taylor hopes to spend late May in Cheney with her track athletes.
They have their eyes set on the WIAA 2B state championships on the campus of Eastern Washington University May 26-28.
Four student athletes who provided the Fisherman’s leadership during the fall cross country season are eager to run some more as spring track season begins with a home meet March 17.
Covid shutdowns curtailed all track in 2020 and the continuation of the pandemic meant the 2021 season ended for Washington student runners and field athletes at Districts.
A trio of girls enjoyed track success at the last District track meet. All three are concluding their senior years.
Emma Brundage placed second in the 1600 meters and 800m, Sabrina Lessenden was second in the 3200m, and Tazlina Thomas finished eighth in the 100m and long jump. All three ran on relay teams that placed last year.
Additionally, Logan Roush, another senior, is returning. At Districts he placed fifth in the pole vault and sixth in the high jump.
Two other student-athletes are prospects. Ayden Woodby is a returning junior who placed seventh in the 400 meters at Districts. And Kaylee Barnett is a senior who did not participate last season, but had a good sophomore season and is expected to participate in the throwing events.
“We will likely have a fairly young team this year, which is good for building the program,” said Taylor.
Ilwaco begins the season with a home meet March 17 and has another on May 3.
