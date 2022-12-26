Ilwaco boys tested their skills against a larger school last week and came out on top over 2A Centralia, 79-62. The win was powered by 27 points from Beckett Turner and 26 from Kyle Morris.
The Fishermen opened up a 38-22 lead at the half and a high-scoring third quarter put the game out of reach despite a Centralia comeback.
Coach Eric McMillan was pleased, but still looking for improvements. “I really wanted to get on the break as we haven’t played with as much tempo as I’d like in transition,” he said. “Last year, our boys ran the break really well and I wanted our returning guys to lead the charge tonight. Alex West did a great job of attacking in transition and finding the open man, while also recognizing when those opportunities weren’t there and getting us into our half-court sets.”
Centralia scored 30 points in the second half, causing Fishermen to hustle on defense. “Sam Needham, Logan Kuhn, Jacob Rogers and Beckett Turner all contributed defending Centralia’s post players, who definitely were some strong guys,” the coach said.
Next, at home in a contest against Toutle Lake, the team fell 97-65.
After tournament play at Willapa Valley Dec. 29 and 30, Ilwaco will begin the new year hosting Ocosta Jan. 3 then heading to Puyallup to play Chief Leschi Jan. 5.
The girls’ squad beat Willapa Valley (see related story) but bad weather defeated their planned game against Hoquiam before Christmas. Next they will play at the Valley tournament before embarking on their busy January schedule.
Trip east
Naselle girls traveled to play Yakama Tribal School before Christmas, losing 60-29.
Coach Marie Green wasn’t happy with refereeing inconsistency. “I’m usually not one to complain about refs, but our game was so one sided,” she said. “Both teams played tough and aggressive, but what was a foul on us, was not a foul on them. Hard to get going when I’m watching my girls getting battered and nothing is being called.”
The Eagles had an 18-point first quarter and maintained their lead throughout the game with the Comets not achieving double digits in any quarter. Senior Lauren Katyryniuk with 13 points was the highest achiever.
Freshman Brooke Davis led in rebounding with 10 and Katyryniuk had nine. “I put my freshmen on a full scale — ‘assault,’ I guess you could call it — to just apply pressure to the girls in the back court,” Green said. “They generated a lot of turnovers off of that.”
As the new year looms, the Comets are back playing closer to home, Jan. 2 at Willapa Valley then Jan. 5 at PeEll.
Amazing performance
Naselle boys suffered a loss in Toppenish, too. Yakama Tribal School won 62-55 with three Eagles scorers in double figures. In a terrific example of respect from a sports opponent, home-court observer Jason Logie, who works for the tribe, was full of praise for Naselle in the close game. “Kolten Lindstrom dropped 29 points in an amazing performance, but it was not enough for the Comets. Jack Strange was the other player for Naselle in double figures with 11 points,” commented Logie, announcing results on the school’s Facebook page.
Naselle played Dayton-Waitsburg the following day. The scores remained reasonably even through halftime, but then two higher-scoring quarters by the Wolfpack sealed their 55-31 win.
Naselle starts the new year with home match-ups against Willapa Valley on Jan. 3 and PeEll on Jan. 6.
Most Ilwaco wrestlers spent the time before Christmas at practice because of a break between scheduled meets — except for senior Bethany Martin. She traveled to a meet in Hoquiam Wednesday and placed fifth in the 235-pound division with two wins and two losses.
The squad’s next action is Dec. 29 at Clatskanie. In January, they plan trips to Wahkiakum Jan. 11 and Hoquiam Jan. 14. The girls have Kelso on their calendars Jan. 13-14.
