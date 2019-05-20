Ilwaco senior center fielder Reese Tynkila was named a First Team All-Pacific League baseball player. Pitcher-infielder Trenton Cox and catcher Chris Wood were named to the Second Team. Ocosta’s Cole Hatton won the League MVP award.
Tynkila was also named to the regional Senior All-Star game, to be held in Centralia May 28. Out of 85 nominees from 28 schools in the region, Tynkila was one of 28 selected. Wood was named as an alternate to the game. Selections were based on a combination of this season’s performance and career achievement.
