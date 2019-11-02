After losing the morning match to Toledo, Ilwaco survived day one of the District playoffs by beating South Bend in four sets. The games were played in Mossyrock Saturday. Ilwaco will take on Napavine in Menlo Wednesday at 4:00 p.m.
Ilwaco, the fourth seed out of the Pacific League, lost to Central League five Toledo in three sets to open the tournament. Ilwaco then beat South Bend in four to stay alive.
Napavine, Ilwaco's next opponent, is the Central League sixth seed. The Tigers beat Pacific three-seed Raymond Saturday, part of a dominant day for the Central League. The Tigers then lost to Kalama.
The winner of the Ilwaco-Napavine match will take on either Willapa Valley or Onalaska later that evening, also in Menlo.
