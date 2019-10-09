Ilwaco beat North Beach 25-16, 25-16, 17-25, 25-19 at home Wednesday.
Volleyball: Ilwaco 3, North Beach 1
Aaron Mead
Aaron Mead is a sports writer for the Chinook Observer. Contact him at 360-642-8181 or aaroncmead@gmail.com.
