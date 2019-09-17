WINLOCK – Ilwaco beat Winlock 25-14, 25-13, 25-16 Monday.
Volleyball: Ilwaco 3, Winlock 0
Aaron Mead
Aaron Mead is a sports writer for the Chinook Observer. Contact him at 360-642-8181 or aaroncmead@gmail.com.
