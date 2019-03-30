LONG BEACH – Kaytlenn Whelden’s home run helped Ilwaco salvage a split of a double-header against South Bend Saturday. Ilwaco won the second game 17-5 after dropping the opener 14-8.
In the opener, South Bend broke a 6-6 tie with four runs in the sixth inning and added four more in the seventh. Jaymie Patna tripled and doubled for Ilwaco.
In the late-afternoon game, Whelden led off the fourth inning with a shot that landed in deep left field in Ilwaco’s cavernous home ballpark. Whelden rounded third base as the throw came in to third and slid home just as the relay throw arrived, extending Ilwaco’s lead to 3-0.
In South Bend’s half of the fifth, the Indians had two runs in, the bases loaded, no outs, and trailed 7-4 when Gracie Barnett ran in and caught a line drive and threw to second to catch the runner off the bag. The ball came back to Arianna Bell on the pitcher’s mound, but the play was not over, as the runner from third had scored without tagging up. Bell ran over to third for the force-out, completing the 6-4-1 triple play.
Lindsy Agee went 3 for 3 in the game, and Patana was 3 for 5.
