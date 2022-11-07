1109 CO sports rdp1.JPG

Jacob Mathison, an Ilwaco junior, is pictured with his coach, Sarah Taylor. He was the lone qualifier from his school at the WIAA state cross country championships at Pasco Saturday. He placed 101st in a large field with a time of 19:51.20. The 2B champion, Ciaran St. Hillaire from Tri-Cities Prep, won in 16:27.40.

 PATRICK WEBB

“It was not the best experience,” Mathison said, describing a crowded start with 159 boys. “I was boxed in and couldn’t get out because there were so many runners with spikes.” Strong winds blowing across the undulating golf course provided a challenge. “I almost got blown off my feet!”

Jacob Mathison is pictured at the Black Lake meet earlier in the season. The Ilwaco junior steadily improved as the season progressed and was one of seven runners who earned the League trophy for the Fishermen. He was the only IHS runner to advance to state.

