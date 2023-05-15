0517 CO Ilwaco sports1.JPG

Ilwaco senior Ayden Woodby won two sprints at the sub-district meet. Last year he was second at state in the 400m.

 PATRICK WEBB

Ilwaco athletes enjoyed three event wins at the Pacific League Sub-District meet at Raymond.

Nine student-athletes advanced to the next-to-last post-season meet.

0517 CO Ilwaco sports2.JPG

Sophomore Esther Thomas from Ilwaco placed in high jump, triple jump and long jump.

