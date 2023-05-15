Ilwaco athletes enjoyed three event wins at the Pacific League Sub-District meet at Raymond.
Nine student-athletes advanced to the next-to-last post-season meet.
Senior Ayden Woodby won the 200m in a PR of 23.6 and won the 400m in a season best of 53.34. (He placed second at state last year in 51.80.)
Junior Jacob Mathison was second in the 800m in 2.12.99. He was fourth in the 400m with freshman Cody Miller fifth. Both set PRs in the 200m, though finishing somewhat behind.
Miller set a PR of 5.14.01 for second place in the 1600m. Junior Moises Mendez-Hernandez placed fifth in 5.35.24 and was seventh in the 3200m.
Sophomore Wade Smith placed fourth in the 300m hurdles with a PR of 47.70 and fourth in the high jump with 5.0. His pole vault of 8.6 placed him in sixth in an event dominated by Morgan Anderson, a Raymond senior, who was second at state as a junior with 12.6. He cleared 12.0 Friday and also won the 110m hurdles.
A 4x400m relay team of Mathison, Miller, Smith and sophomore Sammy Lloyd placed fourth.
Sophomore Skyler Saltzman placed seventh in javelin with a PR of 98.5.
Mya Cunningham, a sophomore, won the 800m with a PR of 2.47.14 and placed fifth in the 400m with 1.10.36, also a PR.
Freshman Nora Soule was second in the 1600m with 6.33.60 and fourth in the 3200m with 14.53.25.
Sophomore Esther Thomas was third in high jump with 4.4, fifth in triple jump with a PR of 29.7.5 and sixth in long jump with 12.8
Madison Key had an impressive freshman season, but did not advance in her events. She placed seventh in javelin with a PR of 78.4.
Karsyn Freeman, Raymond’s stellar sophomore, demonstrated her power with wins in the 100m hurdles, shot put, pole vault and the discus, throwing 24 feet farther than the second-place competitor.
Next for Ilwaco is the 2B District meet at W.F. West High School in Chehalis May 19.
The Ilwaco Fishermen baseball team won its district semifinal game against Toledo last week 5-4, advancing to a district championship game in Chehalis Saturday against Toutle Lake. The Fishermen lost 15-1 to the Ducks, but had already guaranteed their berth among the top 12 teams remaining in the 2B state tournament. They play Northwest Christian (Colbert) in the first round May 20.
Ilwaco softball beat Wahkiakum 27-0 last week and was playing Monday in the District 4 tournament against Toledo. The winner plays Pe-Ell/Willapa Valley later in the week.
