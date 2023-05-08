LONG BEACH — What a way to make a livin’ — hitting grand slams and playing stellar outfield defense, that is.

The Ilwaco Fishermen baseball team used both in a pair of 9-5 wins last week to secure its first-ever Pacific League title and an opening-round victory in the district playoffs, leaving it just one more win away from clinching an appearance in the 2B state tournament later this month.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.