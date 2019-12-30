CLATSKANIE – Keegan Kemmer took first place for the second straight week and Chris Lake and Aidan Autellet each reached finals, helping Ilwaco's wrestlers take third overall at Clastkanie Saturday, Dec. 28.
Kemmer faced a finals rematch against the same Colton wrestler he had defeated the previous week. His opponent got the first take-down, but Kemmer turned it around with a double-arm bar to pin him in the first round once again. Wrestling in the 145 class, was named Outstanding Wrestler among weight classes 145 and under.
Lake reached finals for the first time. Hebeat teammate Nate Hopkins in semifinals, then gave his finals opponent a close round but lost on points.
Serena Kuhn went 3-0 in exhibition rounds at Clatskanie, where there weren't enough girls for a full tournament.
On the boys' side, Tristan Walker, Griffen Cutting and Jackson Wilkin all placed third.
