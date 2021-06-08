ILWACO — Madeleine Wilkin, an eighth-grader who burst onto the scene with dominant pitching and extra-base power, was named second-team All-Pacific League softball this year. She was one of two eighth-graders to make All-League, along with Ocosta’s Jessie Gilbert
In her very first game against always-formidable Ocosta, she showed she was a force to be reckoned with, striking out 16 batters in seven innings. She showed she was unfazed by the Central League, whose teams have long terrorized the Pacific, beating Winlock 14-4 with 13 strikeouts while going 4 for 6 with a double and two triples in the doubleheader. She put up a season-high 17 strikeouts against only one walk versus South Bend.
At the plate, Wilkin, a veteran of youth softball, showed rare power for her age, with 10 extra base hits in Ilwaco’s 15 games. That included a triple and a home run in the regular season finale against Raymond.
Wilkin batted .417, slugged .889, and struck out 62 batters with 19 walks and five hit batters in 32 1/3 innings. When she wasn’t pitching, Wilkin provided some of the team’s best glovework, playing third base and occasionally shortstop.
