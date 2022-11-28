Ilwaco wrestling coach George Scott congratulates junior high wrestler Mark Ragan following a impressive sparring session with teammates last week. Mark is 7-1 on the season and among the rising stars in a booming youth wrestling program. “Our team looks strong for the coming years. Bailey Womack, Mark Ragan, Colton Vandermeulen and Zech Taylor lead the charge. Bailey and Mark both yielding 7-1 records and Colton and Zech with 6-2 records,” said head coach Larry Kemmer.
Ilwaco wrestling coach Frank Womack gives instruction on technique to junior high wrestlers Abigail Doan and Bailey Womack. “Our team looks strong for the coming years,” said head coach Larry Kemmer. “Bailey Womack, Mark Ragan, Colton Vandermeulen and Zech Taylor lead the charge. Bailey and Mark both yielding 7-1 records and Colton and Zech with 6-2 records.”
Ilwaco head coach Larry Kemmer gives a demonstration as wrestlers look on during practice last week. “I’m always excited for the season,” he said. “With the numbers in the junior high, and our numbers growing in the high school, things are looking up.”
Ilwaco wrestling coach George Scott looks on as wrestlers warm up before practice last week. A new youth program which began this year had more than 30 grapplers signed up.
LUKE WHITTAKER
LUKE WHITTAKER
LUKE WHITTAKER
An influx of youth, including more than 21 junior high wrestlers, has bolstered the Ilwaco wrestling program, which includes more than 30 grapplers overall.
LUKE WHITTAKER
Varsity wrestlers cheer on their underclassmen teammates during a practice on Monday, Nov. 21.
LUKE WHITTAKER
Ilwaco sophomore Wade Smith, center, is among four varsity wrestlers returning from last season. Other returning varsity wrestlers include Xavier Smith, Christian Olivio and Marcus Lynch.
LUKE WHITTAKER
Breanna Wall, now entering her third season, spars with teammate Jace Linthakhan at practice last week.
LUKE WHITTAKER
Junior high wrestlers Sterling Lake, Mark Ragan and Gavin Estrada look on during practice. “Our junior high program is booming with 21 participants,” said head coach Larry Kemmer.
LUKE WHITTAKER
Ilwaco junior high wrestlers Mitchell Drago, right, and Colten Vandermeulen spar during practice last week.
LUKE WHITTAKER
Junior high wrester Jayden Crawford, right, hands with teammate Mark Ragan before sparring at practice.
LUKE WHITTAKER
Ilwaco head wrestling coach Larry Kemmer looks on as wrestlers warm up before practice.
LUKE WHITTAKER
Ilwaco junior high wrestler Gavin Estrada is among a booming class of Fishermen grapplers.
LUKE WHITTAKER
Ilwaco sophomore Wade Smith laughs during practice last week.
LUKE WHITTAKER
Ilwaco coach Larry Kemmer is excited about the season — and the future of Fisherman wrestling.
That’s because the program is investing significant time in its youth, with credible results already.
Inevitably because of its close-contact action, WIAA wrestling was the sport most disrupted by the 2020 covid shutdown.
As activities returned, coaches sought to reestablish a regular year last season. Christopher Lake had placed fifth at 2B state as a sophomore, wrestling at 138 pounds. As well as providing solid leadership for the squad, as a senior he was the lone Fisherman to qualify for WIAA state. He had two tough matches at Tacoma in the very competitive 152-pound division.
Now he has graduated, four wrestlers are stepping up.
Coach Larry Kemmer is in his fifth year as IHS head coach. He notes that of the 10 boys turning out, juniors Xavier Smith and Christian Olivio and sophomores Wade Smith and Marcus Lynch are returning from last season. All appeared on the IHS football roster this fall. At 215 pounds, Lynch was a powerful lineman.
“Xavier and his younger brother Ezekiel will be a great couple to watch,” the coach said. “Wade and Marcus will also do well this year.”
Two new perspectives come from two freshmen, Jace Linthakhan and Cody Miller. “Both are showing big strides in their abilities moving forward,” Kemmer said.
For the girls, senior Bethany Martin, another IHS football player, has been in competitive wrestling for six years. With her will be Breanna Wall, in her third season, and another freshman, Emma Smith, who is new to the program.
As their middle school season concludes, two eighth graders, Bailey Womack and Abigail Doan, will follow Wall’s example from last year and move up to boost the high school team.
A new youth program which began this year had more than 30 grapplers signed up. Kemmer recruited two former IHS wrestlers — state champions Tom Odneal (2014) and Jack Odneal (2017) — to take the lead.
“Our junior high program is booming with 21 participants,” the coach added, “with only three kids returning from the previous year.
“Our team looks strong for the coming years. Bailey Womack, Mark Ragan, Colton Vandermeulen and Zech Taylor lead the charge. Bailey and Mark both yielding 7-1 records and Colton and Zech with 6-2 records.”
Looking at this picture, Kemmer is enthused. “I’m always excited for the season,” he said. “With the numbers in the junior high, and our numbers growing in the high school, things are looking up.”
