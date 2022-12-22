They dribbled, they shot baskets, they defended. And they hustled up and down the court.
The only difference during this game and the one between the slightly taller players was that the fans cheered for points scored in both hoops.
The fourth-grade girls in the Ilwaco Youth Basketball program put on an exhibition game just before Christmas. It took place in the Ilwaco High School gym during half-time of the IHS girls varsity game against Willapa Valley.
Players taking part were Ariya McClure, Alice Clark, Summer Zinsli, Ruby Perez, Sophia Williams, Ari Samuelson and Penny Swain. Also on the squad are Leah Aburto, Whitley Irving, Olivia Rodriguez, Oriah Walls and Ava Wilson.
Their volunteer coaches are Mark and Lindy Swain.
“We were fortunate to coach many of these girls last year during their first year playing basketball,” said Lindy Swain. “It’s been very rewarding to see their growth and to have more girls join the team this year. They have all improved so much and come together as a team.”
The program is one of the activities run through the Dylan Jude Harrell Community Center, which coordinates a busy and varied program of youth sports. Details and registration information is available online at www.djhcc.org/youth-sports.
This school year it has included tackle and flag football, soccer, cheerleading, wrestling and basketball.
The center is named for Dylan Harrell, a “sassy” 6-year-old girl who died of a rare brain cancer in 2020 but whose memories are kept alive with a bakery in downtown Long Beach and the community center programs.
“We are very thankful to the Dylan Jude Harrell Community Center for all their tireless work coordinating youth sports and all the parents, families and fans that support and encourage our young players,” said Lindy Swain, who is the sister of Dylan’s mom, Casey Harrell.
Registration begins Jan. 1 for baseball (for second through sixth grade), with a season which runs March to June, T-Ball (age 4 through first grade), with games from mid April to the end of May, and softball (second through eighth grade), which will begin after Memorial Day and run through July 4.
Coaches are being recruited. The center’s director, Claire Bruncke, highlighted their importance. “All our coaches are volunteers and are freely giving their time, which is a huge ask,” she said.
People wanting to learn more about coaching should send an email to ana@djhcc.org or call Ana Cutting at 360-244-3343.
The teams are sponsored by community individuals and organizations.
For more details, email info@djhcc.org or call 360-207-1871.
