LONG BEACH – Roman Sada, tennis pro at Lighthouse Ocean Front Resort, is offering free pickleball lessons to kids age six to 16 this summer Tuesdays from 5-6 p.m., starting this Tuesday, June 4. Pickleball, a sport played using ping-pong paddles on a tennis court, has become popular with adults on the Peninsula with regular competitions held at the resort, including a tournament last month.
“It’s easier to learn than tennis, and kids can start earlier, the courts are smaller,” Sada said. “Tennis takes years to learn, but in pickleball you can become good in a couple of months.”
Kids do not need any of their own equipment for the class. Sada said he may add a Thursday class if the program generates sufficient interest.
Contact the Resort at 360 642 3622.
