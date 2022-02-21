Lady Comet senior players hold the district championship trophy after defeating Willapa Valley 33-24 on Saturday in Montesano. Pictured left to right: Courtney Paul (20), Morgan Reitz (4), Peyton Dalton (2), Echo Cenci (3) and Grace Hunt (1).
Lady Comet senior players hold the district championship trophy after defeating Willapa Valley 33-24 on Saturday in Montesano. Pictured left to right: Courtney Paul (20), Morgan Reitz (4), Peyton Dalton (2), Echo Cenci (3) and Grace Hunt (1).
MONTESANO — Naselle Lady Comet basketball players stormed the Montesano gymnasium floor and raised the District 4 1B girls championship trophy in jubilation Saturday after shutting the door on Willapa Valley in a 33-24 triumph over their north county foes.
The No. 10 seed Lady Comets will face No. 15 seed Evergreen Lutheran at 10 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 26 at Mark Morris High School in the first round of the state tournament.
Defense leads Lady Comets to district championshipThe Lady Comets started their district playoff run by dispatching Mary M. Knight 62-8 and knocking off Mossyrock 39-34 before a showdown on Saturday against Willapa Valley in the title game.
In the district championship game, Naselle built a 16-7 halftime lead with a stingy defense and clutch scoring from junior guard Lauren Katyryniuk.
Willapa Valley began to close the gap in the third period to draw within four at the start of the fourth quarter, but a Brynn Tarabochia three-pointer salted the 33-24 Lady Comet victory. Katyryniuk scored a team-high 13 points for Naselle, followed by Kaylin Shrives with nine points.
Up next: The Lady Comets (13-9) will face Evergreen Lutheran (10-7) at this Saturday at Mark Morris High School.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.