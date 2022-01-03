NASELLE — A Lauren Katyryniuk three-pointer followed by an Echo Cenci break-away layup with less than 90 seconds remaining sealed a pivotal 40-33 Naselle victory over league foe Willapa Valley on Monday.

The win keeps the Comets (6-4) atop the 1B Columbia Valley League standings (2-0), while the Vikings slipped to second place (2-1).

It was a back-and-forth game throughout and a balanced effort offensively for Naselle, led by Katyryniuk with 12 points and Cenci with 9.

Comet junior center Kaylin Shrives, senior power forward Morgan Reitz and junior guard Brynn Tarabochia sank crucial baskets down the stretch as Naselle held off a resilient Viking team led by senior guard Lanissa Amacher, who scored a team-high 12 points.

Up next: Naselle (6-4) will next play South Bend (1-5), followed by Toutle Lake (2-1), and Three Rivers Christian (0-2).

