NASELLE — The Naselle Lady Comets (3-1) pulverized the Wishkah Valley Loggers (1-2) 23-3 in a 1B Coastal League matchup on Monday, April 12 in Naselle.
It didn’t take long for the Lady Comets to exert their dominance on the diamond.
In the bottom of the first inning, Hollie Haataia blasted a base-clearing double giving Naselle an early 3-0 lead.
Brynn Tarabochia added a RBI single (4-0) before Delaney Kragerud stole home, giving Naselle a 5-0 lead.
Still in the first inning, Samantha Barbeau drilled a 2-RBI single, pushing the Naselle margin to 7-0.
The offensive onslaught continued through the entire Comet batting order.
Back-to-back triples by Brynn Tarabochia and Hollie Haataia — one a drive to deep center and the other a liner down the third base line — ballooned the Comet lead to 11-0.
Speedy Naselle baserunners added to Logger misery by routinely stealing home on several occasions.
The monumental 1st inning eventually ended with Naselle holding a commanding 20-0 lead.
Wishkah Valley would add three runs in the third inning, but it was too little too late.
The 15-run mercy rule ended the Logger misery at 23-3 in the third inning, giving Naselle the win.
