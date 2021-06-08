ILWACO — The Ilwaco Lady Fishermen are continuing their trek toward capturing a district championship.
The Lady Fishermen (11-2) basketball team has been led by spectacular play from senior guard Erika Glenn all season, and it continued into the postseason Monday night in Ilwaco.
Glenn, who scored an Ilwaco school record 46 points in a 77-32 victory over Chief Leschi last week, continued her torrid scoring pace by pouring in a game-high 32 points in propelling the Lady Fishermen to a decisive 64-38 victory over Winlock (5-7) in the first round of the district playoffs.
The Lady Fishermen faced off against Rainier on Tuesday, June 8 in the second round in Ilwaco, but results were not available as of the Observer’s afternoon press time.
The Lady Fishermen used a full-court press forcing several turnovers and easy transition baskets in building a 8-2 lead in the opening three minutes against the Cardinals.
Ilwaco sophomore guard Zoey Zuern drilled two three-pointers as senior guard Jami Kemmer closed out the quarter with a five-point spurt to give Ilwaco a 23-10 lead.
An Olivia McKinstry layup, Julianna Fleming step-back jumper and Erika Glenn three-pointer forced a Winlock timeout at the 4:42 mark, with the Lady Fishermen leading 30-15.
After the timeout, Glenn took over. Using a full-court pressure, Glenn had three straight steals and converted four consecutive lay-ups to give Ilwaco a 43-15 lead at halftime.
The second half started the same way the first one ended, with a Glenn steal and layup.
Winlock responded with an 10-2 run before the Lady Fishermen regained the momentum to close the third quarter with three straight baskets from Glenn for a commanding 54-29 lead going into the fourth, where Ilwaco cruised to a 64-38 victory.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.