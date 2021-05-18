ILWACO — The Ilwaco Lady Fishermen (4-0) crushed the visiting Northwest Christian Wolverines (0-2) 56-28 on Tuesday, May 11 in Ilwaco.
Ilwaco was led by senior guard Erika Glenn, who scored a game-high 25 points.
Both teams got off to a sluggish start offensively until Ilwaco sophomore Ione Sheldon hit a 3-pointer to open the scoring (3-0) at the 5:15 mark.
The Lady Fishermen used a full-court press effectively as senior guard Erika Glenn began to heat up from the perimeter.
Glenn scored the final seven points the first period, swelling the Ilwaco lead to 17-3.
The second period started the way the first one ended, with another Glenn breakaway steal and layup before the Lady Fishermen took a comfortable 34-14 lead into the half.
Glenn continued her scoring barrage into the third period, where Ilwaco took a 49-21 advantage before reserves began to enter the game with the outcome no longer in doubt.
