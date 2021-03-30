ILWACO — The Ilwaco (0-2) softball team lost a season-opening double-header against Ocosta (2-0), losing 8-0 and 13-2 respectively on Friday, March 26.
Strong pitching from Lady Fishermen 8th grader Madeleine Wilkin help limit the Wildcat bats in the first game, keeping the score 1-0 through the 3rd inning before the Ocosta lineup came alive in the top of the 4th, extending their lead to 3-0. The Wildcats added two more runs in the 6th to cruise to a 8-0 victory.
Ocosta won the second game of the doubleheader, 13-2.
Ilwaco will next hit the road to play at Forks on Thursday, April 1.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.