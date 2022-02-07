Sorry, an error occurred.
Would you like to receive breaking news?
Would you like to receive our headline news?
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Invalid password or account does not exist
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
Secure & Encrypted
Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
A receipt was sent to your email.
Zoey Zuern (5) drives for a layup against Napavine.
Ilwaco players congratulate Sophia Bittner (3) after hitting a three-pointer forcing a timeout against Napavine.
Ilwaco cheerleaders perform during the game against Napavine.
Natalie Gray (40) looks to shoot against Napavine.
Julianna Fleming (23) looks to pass against Napavine.
Ione Sheldon (10) prepares to shoot against Napavine.
ILWACO — The Lady Fishermen fell to Napavine 59-48 in the opening round of district 4 2B playoffs last weekend.
Ilwaco will next play Stevenson, who lost to Wahkiakum 75-13 in the opening round.
Ilwaco raced to a 11-4 lead in the opening four minutes, but Napavine clawed back to close the gap and take their first lead 17-14 early in the second period.
A three-pointer by Ilwaco 8th-grade sharpshooter Sophia Bittner tied the game (20-20) before an Olivia McKinstry layup gave the Lady Fishermen a 26-24 lead at the half.
In the second half, however, the Tigers began to pull away, taking a 44-39 lead into the 4th, and finishing in a 59-48 victory.
Up next: Ilwaco will next play Stevenson in an elimination game 7:30 p.m Tuesday, Feb. 8 at Rochester High School.
Your comment has been submitted.
Reported
There was a problem reporting this.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd,
racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another
person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone
or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism
that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on
each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness
accounts, the history behind an article.
Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.
Receive our top stories in your inbox each morning.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Did you like what you just read? Consider subscribing
Start for as little as $1
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.