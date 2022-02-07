ILWACO — The Lady Fishermen fell to Napavine 59-48 in the opening round of district 4 2B playoffs last weekend.

Ilwaco will next play Stevenson, who lost to Wahkiakum 75-13 in the opening round.

Ilwaco raced to a 11-4 lead in the opening four minutes, but Napavine clawed back to close the gap and take their first lead 17-14 early in the second period.

A three-pointer by Ilwaco 8th-grade sharpshooter Sophia Bittner tied the game (20-20) before an Olivia McKinstry layup gave the Lady Fishermen a 26-24 lead at the half.

In the second half, however, the Tigers began to pull away, taking a 44-39 lead into the 4th, and finishing in a 59-48 victory.

Up next: Ilwaco will next play Stevenson in an elimination game 7:30 p.m Tuesday, Feb. 8 at Rochester High School.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.