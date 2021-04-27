LONG BEACH — The Ilwaco Lady Fishermen softball team (5-10, 4-8 2B Pacific) lost a doubleheader 16-5 and 26-10 to the Raymond Seagulls (7-6, 7-5 2B Pacific) on Tuesday, April 20 in Long Beach.
The Seagulls jumped out to 6-0 lead in the top of the first before the Lady Fishermen answered with a run of their own, making the score 6-1 going into the second inning.
The Seagulls added five more runs across the second and third inning while holding the Fishermen scoreless, taking an 11-1 lead in to the fourth, where they would extend their lead to 16-1. The Lady Fishermen scored a couple of runs but fell short in their comeback, losing 16-5.
Timberwolves top Lady Fishermen
The Lady Fishermen (5-10), ranked No. 16 overall in the Washington 2B standings, lost 14-8 opening tournament game to the No. 19 Morton/Whitepass Timberwolves (4-10) on Monday, April 26.
The Lady Fishermen took a 5-0 lead into the bottom of the 5th inning before the Timberwolves exploded for eight runs. Morton/Whitepass outscored Ilwaco 6-3 over the final two innings to take a 14-8 victory.
Ilwaco notched season sweeps over North Beach and South Bend and gave undefeated powerhouse Pe Ell/ Willapa Valley their most competitive games of the season.
This season provided glimpses of bright softball future, including the emergence of 8th grade pitcher Madeleine Wilkin.
The Lady Fishermen will lose two seniors to graduation, including No. 2 Hannah Hines and No. 4 Jordan Taft, both team captains.
(0) comments
