ILWACO — The Lady Fishermen softball team demolished the North Beach Hyaks in a doubleheader on Monday, earning Ilwaco their first victory of the young season.
Ilwaco (2-2) pounced on North Beach (0-2) pitching early, scoring three inside-the-park home runs in the first inning en route to a 21-1 victory.
Ilwaco starting pitcher junior Justyce Patana was dominant on the mound and kept North Beach batters off-balance all game. Patana also made an immediate impact on offense, scoring the the first run of the game with an inside-the-park home run. Ilwaco junior Kaitlyn Banuet followed with a base-clearing inside-the-park home run of her own, extending the lead to an insurmountable 10-0 in the first inning. Junior Miette Chlouber added the final inside-the-park home run of the first inning against the hapless Lady Hyak defense.
The Ilwaco defense as a whole performed well behind Patana, particularly senior catcher Lindsy Agee, the team co-captain. Agee limited early North Beach scoring opportunities with stellar play behind the plate, including throwing out the Lady Hyaks’ lead runner with a close play at home.
Ilwaco senior Kaysha Cadinha pitched in relief of Patana, sealing the 21-1 victory for Ilwaco.
Ilwaco steamrolled North Beach 20-0 in second game, shortened by the 10-run mercy rule.
Up next: Ilwaco (2-2) will next face Forks (2-1) at home on Tuesday, March 29 before traveling to Pe-Ell/Willapa Valley for a doubleheader on April 12.
