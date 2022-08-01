Delaney Gray, 13, of Chinook, riding Murphy, rounds a turn in the barrel racing event during the Long Beach Rodeo. Delaney finished with the second fastest time of the weekend (19.90 seconds) in her group.
Ayrianna Walters, 18, of Naselle, competes in the barrel racing event during the Long Beach Rodeo. Ayrianna finished with the third-fastest time (20.25) in the youth barrel racing event over the weekend.
LUKE WHITTAKER
Onlookers watch as a man takes a wild ride atop the mechanical bull during the Long Beach Rodeo.
LUKE WHITTAKER
LUKE WHITTAKER
A cowgirl prepares for her run in the calf roping event during the Long Beach Rodeo.
LUKE WHITTAKER
The 75th annual rodeo, presented by the Peninsula Saddle Club, drew a capacity crowd — many dressed in western wear from spurs to Stetson hats — to the Long Beach arena on Saturday and Sunday.
LUKE WHITTAKER
Fans of all ages converged for the 75th annual Long Beach Rodeo last weekend.
LUKE WHITTAKER
The festivities kicked off Friday evening with a parade through downtown Long Beach.
LUKE WHITTAKER
Aaron Williams, 5, of Chinook, rides a mechanical bull during the rodeo in Long Beach.
LUKE WHITTAKER
Mallory Morrison, 5, of Long Beach, participates in the barrel racing event during the Long Beach Rodeo.
LUKE WHITTAKER
Alexis Ahlers, 13, of Seaview, competes in the barrel racing event during the Long Beach Rodeo.
LUKE WHITTAKER
Evalyn Rice, 14, of Ocean Park, competes in the barrel racing event during the Long Beach Rodeo.
LUKE WHITTAKER
Jessi Harmen, of Naselle, participates in the barrel racing event during the Long Beach Rodeo.
LUKE WHITTAKER
A young rider takes a spill in the barrel racing event during the Long Beach Rodeo.
LUKE WHITTAKER
Katie Glasson, on left, and Abby Doan, right, led a parade on Friday, before events began on Saturday afternoon.
LUKE WHITTAKER
Ari Severson, 10, of Klipsan Beach, rides a mechanical bull during the rodeo in Long Beach.
LUKE WHITTAKER
Andrew Severson, 9, of Klipsan Beach, tries on cowboy hats during the rodeo in Long Beach.
LUKE WHITTAKER
LUKE WHITTAKER
It was a weekend of denim jeans, cowboy hats and dusty chaps.
LUKE WHITTAKER
The SunSations rodeo flag team, from Yakima, perform a pinwheel during the Long Beach Rodeo.
LUKE WHITTAKER
A professional rider competes in the saddle bronc competition during the Long Beach Rodeo.
LUKE WHITTAKER
A professional rider competes in the saddle bronc competition during the Long Beach Rodeo.
LUKE WHITTAKER
A capacity crowd filled the stands for the 75th annual rodeo in Long Beach.
LUKE WHITTAKER
A professional rider competes in the barrel racing event during the Long Beach Rodeo.
LUKE WHITTAKER
A professional rider prepares to compete during the Long Beach Rodeo.
LUKE WHITTAKER
A professional rider competes in the saddle bronc competition during the Long Beach Rodeo.
LUKE WHITTAKER
A professional rider takes a spill in the saddle bronc competition during the Long Beach Rodeo.
LUKE WHITTAKER
A professional rider competes in the saddle bronc competition during the Long Beach Rodeo.
LUKE WHITTAKER
A professional rider looks on during the steer wrestling event during the Long Beach Rodeo.
LUKE WHITTAKER
A cowboy participates in the steer wrestling event at the Long Beach Rodeo.
LUKE WHITTKAKER
A cowboy takes a leap during the calf roping competition at the Long Beach Rodeo.
LUKE WHITTAKER
A competitor looks back after a failed run during the steer wrestling event.
LUKE WHITTAKER
LONG BEACH — It was a weekend of denim jeans, cowboy hats and dusty chaps.
The 75th annual rodeo, presented by the Peninsula Saddle Club, drew a capacity crowd — many dressed in western wear from spurs to Stetson hats — to the Sandridge Road arena on Saturday and Sunday.
The festivities kicked off Friday with an evening parade at 6:30 p.m. through downtown Long Beach before the official events began at 1 p.m. Saturday afternoon, with pee-wee, youth, amateur and professional rodeo participants.
The Northwest Professional Rodeo — featuring top cowboys and cowgirls competing in bareback, saddle bronc, bull riding, breakaway roping, calf roping, team roping, steer wrestling and barrel racing — took center stage Saturday and Sunday afternoon, with William 'Bull' Demers announcing. An enthusiastic crowd filled the stands both afternoons, with cars lining Sandridge for several hundred yards leading into the event on Saturday, the busiest day of the rodeo.
During breaks between professional competition, youth riders participated in barrel racing, stick-horse racing and other arena games on a shortened course. Ella Massey, 9, of Yacolt, took first place in the Pee-Wee barrel racing event, with a time of 19.58 seconds, followed by Fallen Fenner (21.62) of La Center, Granger Scalf (30.46), of Belfair, and Mallory Morrison (34.95), of Long Beach.
In the youth barrel racing competition, Paisely Hill, 12, of Goldendale, recorded the fastest time of the weekend (19.26). Delaney Gray, age 13, of Chinook, had the second-fastest time with (19.90), followed by Ayrianna Walters, 18, of Long Beach (20.25).
