Peninsula Saddle Club president Bill Beadle talks to young rider Mallory Bliss prior to the start of the 76th annual Long Beach Rodeo on Sunday, July 30. “I’ve told several of our girls today, you are the future of rodeo,” Beadle said.
Peninsula Saddle Club rider Mallory Helvey is part of the younger generation interested in rodeo and equestrian events.
LUKE WHITTAKER
LUKE WHITTAKER
Peninsula Saddle Club instructor Zara Ahlers speaks with riders before they enter the arena during the 76th annual Long Beach rodeo.
LONG BEACH — The 76th installment of the annual Long Beach Rodeo last weekend was a resounding success, organizers said, with perfect weather and significant crowds filling the stands last Saturday and Sunday at the arena along Sandridge Road.
The rodeo, presented by the Peninsula Saddle Club, has seen a rebound in recent years following some covid-related disruption.
