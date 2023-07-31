LONG BEACH — The 76th installment of the annual Long Beach Rodeo last weekend was a resounding success, organizers said, with perfect weather and significant crowds filling the stands last Saturday and Sunday at the arena along Sandridge Road.

The rodeo, presented by the Peninsula Saddle Club, has seen a rebound in recent years following some covid-related disruption.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.