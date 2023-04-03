Ilwaco 7th grader Elsa Linquist was superb in the long-distance events, taking first place in the 800 (3:04.88) and 1,600-meter (6:18.80), both current season league records. Linquist is trailed by teammate Taylor Schock, who had the second fastest time in the 1,600 (6:35.69).
Naselle 7th grader Gus Burkhalter was equally spectacular in the track and field, finishing first in the 100-meter sprint (13.49), the fastest time in the meet, first in the triple jump (30’ 7.5”), the furthest overall mark in the meet, and first in the shot put (25’11).
Naselle 7th grader Gus Burkhalter, center, was equally spectacular in the track and field events, finishing first in the 100-meter sprint (13.49), the fastest time in the meet, first in the triple jump (30’ 7.5”), the furthest overall mark in the meet, and first in the shot put (25’ 11”).
Ilwaco 7th grader Elsa Linquist was superb in the long-distance events, taking first place in the 800 (3:04.88) and 1,600-meter (6:18.80), both current season league records. Linquist is trailed by teammate Taylor Schock, who had the second fastest time in the 1,600 (6:35.69).
Naselle 7th grader Gus Burkhalter was equally spectacular in the track and field, finishing first in the 100-meter sprint (13.49), the fastest time in the meet, first in the triple jump (30’ 7.5”), the furthest overall mark in the meet, and first in the shot put (25’11).
Naselle 7th grader Gus Burkhalter, center, was equally spectacular in the track and field events, finishing first in the 100-meter sprint (13.49), the fastest time in the meet, first in the triple jump (30’ 7.5”), the furthest overall mark in the meet, and first in the shot put (25’ 11”).
ILWACO — Emerging area athletes displayed their speed and strength in a junior high track meet last week, where dozens of middle school athletes representing Ilwaco, Naselle, South Bend, North River, Ocosta and Wishkah Valley convened for a Pacific League meet Wednesday, March 29 in Ilwaco.
Naselle ran away with first place in the combined team scores for both boys and girls, led by dominant performances from 7th grader Gus Burkhalter and 8th grader Andy Rosas, who combined for a total of six first-place finishes.
Ilwaco was led by 7th grader Elsa Linquist, who was superb in the long-distance events, taking first place in the 800 (3:04.88) and 1,600-meter (6:18.80), both current season league records.
Boys individual results
Burkhalter was equally spectacular in the track and field events, finishing first in the 100-meter sprint (13.49 seconds), the fastest time in the meet, and first in the triple jump (30’ 7.5”), the furthest overall mark in the meet, and first in the shot put (25’ 11”). Burkhalter also ran a leg in the 7th grade 4x100-meter relay, with teammates Eli Garder, Colton Wagers and Larry Malchow, where they finished in first place (1:00.13).
Naselle’s Andy Rosas, competing in the 8th-grade division, was also exceptional, finishing first in the long jump (15’ 5”), triple jump (30’ 7”) and 100-meter (16.85).
Ilwaco’s James Hamilton, competing in the 6th-grade division, scored big in the sprinting events, taking first place in the 100 (15.79) and 200 (34.19), a personal record. Hamilton also finished first in the 110-meter hurdles (27.89) and in the long jump (9’ 10”).
Ilwaco 8th grader Druv Athmanathan was strong in the distance events, finishing first in the 1,600-meter (6:40:10) and second in the 800 (3:05:89), each personal record times.
The Ilwaco 7th grade 4x400 relay team (Michael Wright, Alexander Hernandez, Blake Eisbrenner, Brexton Weidner) took first place (5:00.36). Naselle’s 8th grade 4x400 relay team (Reilly Brown, Caesar Garcia, Bo Dunagan and Logan Wirkkala) also took first place (5:09.77).
Among the most memorable efforts in the meet came from North River 7th grader Levi Wheeler. Wheeler launched a first-place throw in the javelin (127’), more than 30 feet further than anyone else in the meet.
Girls individual results
Ilwaco 7th grader Elsa Linquist was excellent in the long-distance events, finishing first place in the 800 (3:04.88) and 1,600-meter (6:18.80), both record-setting times for league this season.
Naselle 7th-grade speedster June Miller finished first in the 100-meter (13.21), a personal record time. Miller also took first in the girls’s 7th grade 200-meter (30.75).
Ilwaco 8th grader Emmily Schlosser took first place in the high jump (3’ 10”), while fellow classmate Abigail Doan finished first in her division for the 200-meter (32.01), among the top three times in the league this season. Doan also finished first in the triple jump (23’ 6”) and second in the 100-meter (20.17).
Up next: Ilwaco and Naselle will next participate in the junior high league meet Thursday, April 12 in Ilwaco.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.