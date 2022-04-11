Naselle pitcher Kolten Lindstrom (14) celebrates with catcher Jacob Lindstrom (5) after a throw-out at second base to end the inning against Raymond/South Bend. Kolten pitched three hitless innings, including eight strikeouts while allowing only one walk.
NASELLE — The Naselle Comet baseball team rebounded from their first loss of the season by shutting out the South Bend/Raymond Ravens last week.
Naselle (4-1), fresh off a 5-3 loss to Wahkiakum, exploded for eight runs in the second inning in a 12-0 victory over the Ravens (5-6) last Thursday in Naselle.
The Comets controlled the game on offense and defense from the first inning, jumping out to an early 2-0 lead.
Naselle junior Kolten Lindstrom was dominant on the mound, pitching three hitless innings and striking out eight while allowing only one walk as Naselle built a 12-0 lead through three innings. The Ravens struggled all game to catch up to Lindstom’s blistering fastball, clocked in the 80s.
Dean Helvey allowed only two hits in two innings in relief, closing out a five-inning 12-0 victory that ended early due to the 10-run mercy rule.
“Our pitching performances were quite good,” head coach Randy Lindstrom said.
“Little bit too much adrenaline from Kolten in the first inning, but he recovered well and settled in and commanded all three of his pitches and both sides of the plate. Dean Helvey came in and did as Dean has done for us all year, challenged hitters and kept them off balance with his big curve ball.”
Kolten Lindstrom and Jason Harman each knocked in two runs to lead the Comets at the plate. Jacob Lindstrom and Jack Strange each scored three times.
Up next: Naselle (4-1) next plays at home against Oakville (0-2) at 4 p.m. Wednesday, April 13.
