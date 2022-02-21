MONTESANO — The Naselle boys basketball team came up short in their district championship game against Willapa Valley on Saturday in Montesano, but the Comets will have an opportunity at a bigger prize in the coming days.
The No. 11 seed Comets will next face No. 14 seed Neah Bay at 12 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 26 at Mark Morris High School in the first round of the state tournament.
Comets demolish Firm FoundationA 34-point barrage by Comet junior guard Kolten Lindstrom led a Naselle offense that opened the District 4 1B playoffs with an 87-39 demolition of Firm Foundation on Tuesday, Feb. 15 at Lyle Patterson Gymnasium. The Comets raced to a 50-10 halftime lead behind a hot-shooting offense and lockdown defense that shutdown the Eagles, who finished third in the 1B Columbia Valley League.
Comets outlast OakvilleNaselle topped Oakville 64-58 in a back-and-forth battle during the semi-final round of the district playoffs on Feb. 17.
Naselle and Oakville traded leads in the first two periods before back-to-back Oakville (15-7) three pointers gave the Acorns a 30-24 lead going into the half. The Comets retook the lead (34-22) midway through the third period with a Craig Reitz runner. A Reitz three-pointer and layup by Joe Strange early in the final period gave Naselle a 48-42 lead, the Comets biggest of the game. Oakville charged back to retake the lead (51-50) before a Joe Strange three pointer gave Naselle the final lead with less than three minutes, where they held on a for 64-58 victory, advancing to the district championship and securing a spot in regionals.
Comets fall to streaking VikingsTwo streaking teams entered the district championship game on Feb. 19 in Montesano, including Naselle, riding a six-game unbeaten stretch, and Willapa Valley (19-4), who hadn’t lost in eight games.
Junior guard Kolten Lindstrom hit back-to-back three pointers leading Naselle in the opening minutes before the Vikings closed on a 6-0 run, taking a 12-6 lead into the second period. The Willapa Valley lead swelled to 16-6 before a Trent Stephens jumper stopped the bleeding for Naselle. Naselle retook the lead 22-21 after a Jason Harman steal and layup. A Joe Strange steal and score put the Comets up 24-21 at the half.
A Lindstrom three-pointer in opening minute of the third period gave Naselle a four-point lead (27-24), their biggest of the game. But then things began to unravel for The Comets. Willapa Valley closed the third quarter on a 25-9 run, aided largely by two technical fouls levied against Naselle head coach Bill Olsen, the start of a nearly 20-point swing after the coach was ejected with less than a minute to go in the third period. Willapa Valley continued to pull away in the final period for a 67-40 victory.
Up next: The Comets (13-8) will next face Neah Bay (10-5) this Saturday at Mark Morris High School in Longview in the first round of the state tournament.
