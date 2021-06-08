NASELLE — The Naselle boys basketball team (14-1) opened their quest for a District IV 1B crown by clobbering North River (7-4) 77-41 Thursday, June 3 at Lyle Patterson Gymnasium in Naselle.
The Comets jumped all over the Mustangs in the opening minutes, fueled by a 3-point barrage from Naselle senior guard Kolby Glenn. Glenn sank three straight trifectas as the Comets took a 17-5 lead after the first quarter.
North River was able to weather the storm in the second quarter and edge back into the game as Naselle took a 30-20 advantage into the half.
In the third quarter, Naselle seniors Warren Wirkkala, Kolby Glenn and Jimmy Strange alternated steals and three-pointers as the Comets took a commanding 55-32 lead.
With one minute remaining in the quarter and the game well in hand for Naselle with a 25-point lead, tempers flared between two players on the court, resulting in both players — one on each team — being benched for the remainder of the game.
Following the altercation, play resumed and Naselle delivered the final knockout punch with a flurry in the fourth quarter, cruising to a 77-41 victory.
