PACIFIC COUNTY — The 1B Columbia Valley All-League basketball teams were announced this week honoring several county cagers for their accomplishments on the hardwood.

Naselle placed seven players on the list overall, including Comet junior guard Kolten Lindstrom, who was named League MVP. Lindstrom has been a catalyst for the Comet attack all season, including a 34-point outburst in a district win over Firm Foundation last week.

Naselle senior guard/small forward Jason Harman was named to the 1st team and Naselle senior point guard Joe Strange was named to the 2nd team.

The Comets (13-8) finished second in the 1B Columbia Valley League and second in the district 4 1B tournament. The No. 11 seed Comets will face No. 14 seed Neah Bay at 12 p.m.. Saturday, Feb. 26 at Mark Morris High School in the first round of regionals this weekend.

Boys Basketball Columbia Valley League 1B All-League Team:

League MVP

Kolten Lindstrom -Naselle-Junior

1st Team

Riley Pearson – Willapa Valley - Junior

Tyler Adkins – Willapa Valley – Senior

Keegan Kolb – Mossyrock - Senior

Jason Harman – Naselle – Senior

Gavin Hampton – Willapa Valley- Senior

2nd Team

Joey Strange – Naselle - Senior

Zack Munos – Mossyrock – Sophomore

Travin Long –Firm Foundation - Junior

Joshua Holmgren – Firm Foundation - Junior

Derek Fluke – Willapa Valley – Junior

Honorable Mention

Jesse Zard – Pe Ell

Collin Delaney - CAA - Sophomore

Jace Lewandowski – WSD-

Easton Kolb – Mossyrock - Freshman

Gavin Dombrowsky – 3 River Christian - Senior

Kolton Fluke – Willapa Valley - Junior

Wyatt Mars – Pe Ell - Senior

Coach of the Year

Jay Pearson – Willapa Valley

Team Sportsmanship

Columbia Adventist Academy

Girls

The Naselle Lady Comets, fresh off capturing the district championship last weekend, placed four players on the All-League list, including two on the first team.

Lady Comet junior Lauren Katyryniuk and junior center Kaylin Shrives were named to the 1st team. Naselle senior point guard Peyton Dalton was named to the 2nd team and junior guard Byrnn Tarabochia was an honorable mention.

The Lady Comets (13-9) finished first in the 1B Columbia Valley League and took first place in the district 4 1B tournament. The No. 10 seed Lady Comets will face No. 15 seed Evergreen Lutheran at 10 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 26 at Mark Morris High School in the first round of regionals this weekend.

Girls Basketball Columbia Valley League 1B All-League Team:

League MVP

Payton Torrey – Junior – Mossyrock 

1st Team

Lauren Katyryniuyk – Junior – Naselle 

Caelyn Marshall – Junior – Mossyrock 

Lanissa Amacher – Senior – Willapa Valley 

Hailey Brooks – Junior – Mossyrock 

Kaylin Shrives – Junior – Naselle 

2nd Team

Brenna Sherrill – Senior – Columbia Adventist 

Chayse Coady – Senior – Willapa Valley

Peyton Dalton – Senior – Naselle 

Ana Chavez – Senior – Willapa Valley 

Kelsey Poyner – Sophmore – Three Rivers Christian

Honorable Mention

Hannah Hamilton – Senior – Willapa Valley

Elizabeth Romanillos – Freshman – Three Rivers Christian

Maddie Dietrich – Senior – Columbia Adventist

Janet Tuz-Manrique – Junior – Washington School f/t Deaf

Abbie Lovan – Sophomore – Mossyrock

Lauren Wegner – Senior – Columbia Adventist

Brynn Tarabochia – Junior – Naselle

Teaguen Weise – Senior – Mossyrock

Coach of the Year

Autumn Moorcroft – Mossyrock

Team Sportsmanship

Columbia Adventist Academy

