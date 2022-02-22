PACIFIC COUNTY — The 1B Columbia Valley All-League basketball teams were announced this week honoring several county cagers for their accomplishments on the hardwood.
Naselle placed seven players on the list overall, including Comet junior guard Kolten Lindstrom, who was named League MVP. Lindstrom has been a catalyst for the Comet attack all season, including a 34-point outburst in a district win over Firm Foundation last week.
Naselle senior guard/small forward Jason Harman was named to the 1st team and Naselle senior point guard Joe Strange was named to the 2nd team.
The Comets (13-8) finished second in the 1B Columbia Valley League and second in the district 4 1B tournament. The No. 11 seed Comets will face No. 14 seed Neah Bay at 12 p.m.. Saturday, Feb. 26 at Mark Morris High School in the first round of regionals this weekend.
Boys Basketball Columbia Valley League 1B All-League Team:
League MVP
Kolten Lindstrom -Naselle-Junior
1st Team
Riley Pearson – Willapa Valley - Junior
Tyler Adkins – Willapa Valley – Senior
Keegan Kolb – Mossyrock - Senior
Jason Harman – Naselle – Senior
Gavin Hampton – Willapa Valley- Senior
2nd Team
Joey Strange – Naselle - Senior
Zack Munos – Mossyrock – Sophomore
Travin Long –Firm Foundation - Junior
Joshua Holmgren – Firm Foundation - Junior
Derek Fluke – Willapa Valley – Junior
Honorable Mention
Jesse Zard – Pe Ell
Collin Delaney - CAA - Sophomore
Jace Lewandowski – WSD-
Easton Kolb – Mossyrock - Freshman
Gavin Dombrowsky – 3 River Christian - Senior
Kolton Fluke – Willapa Valley - Junior
Wyatt Mars – Pe Ell - Senior
Coach of the Year
Jay Pearson – Willapa Valley
Team Sportsmanship
Columbia Adventist Academy
Girls
The Naselle Lady Comets, fresh off capturing the district championship last weekend, placed four players on the All-League list, including two on the first team.
Lady Comet junior Lauren Katyryniuk and junior center Kaylin Shrives were named to the 1st team. Naselle senior point guard Peyton Dalton was named to the 2nd team and junior guard Byrnn Tarabochia was an honorable mention.
The Lady Comets (13-9) finished first in the 1B Columbia Valley League and took first place in the district 4 1B tournament. The No. 10 seed Lady Comets will face No. 15 seed Evergreen Lutheran at 10 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 26 at Mark Morris High School in the first round of regionals this weekend.
Girls Basketball Columbia Valley League 1B All-League Team:
League MVP
Payton Torrey – Junior – Mossyrock
1st Team
Lauren Katyryniuyk – Junior – Naselle
Caelyn Marshall – Junior – Mossyrock
Lanissa Amacher – Senior – Willapa Valley
Hailey Brooks – Junior – Mossyrock
Kaylin Shrives – Junior – Naselle
2nd Team
Brenna Sherrill – Senior – Columbia Adventist
Chayse Coady – Senior – Willapa Valley
Peyton Dalton – Senior – Naselle
Ana Chavez – Senior – Willapa Valley
Kelsey Poyner – Sophmore – Three Rivers Christian
Honorable Mention
Hannah Hamilton – Senior – Willapa Valley
Elizabeth Romanillos – Freshman – Three Rivers Christian
Maddie Dietrich – Senior – Columbia Adventist
Janet Tuz-Manrique – Junior – Washington School f/t Deaf
Abbie Lovan – Sophomore – Mossyrock
Lauren Wegner – Senior – Columbia Adventist
Brynn Tarabochia – Junior – Naselle
Teaguen Weise – Senior – Mossyrock
Coach of the Year
Autumn Moorcroft – Mossyrock
Team Sportsmanship
Columbia Adventist Academy
