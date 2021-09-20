On the first play of offense in the third quarter, senior Joe Strange led a convoy of Comet blockers that culminated with a final crushing block, springing Jason Harman for a long touchdown that seeming ended Winlock’s will.
NASELLE — Neither torrential rain, whipping winds or a previously unbeaten Winlock football team could slow a stable of Naselle backs from churning out more than 600 yards on the ground, leading to a resounding 64-22 Comet win Friday night in Naselle.
Junior running back Kolten Lindstrom did the most damage, scoring six touchdowns and racking up 392 yards on only 13 carries.
The game featured several highlight-worthy Naselle touchdown runs, including several long jaunts on the first play on separate series.
On the team’s first offensive play in the third quarter, senior Joey Strange led a convoy of Comet blockers that culminated with a final crushing block, springing Jason Harman for a long touchdown that seemingly ended Winlock’s will.
Harman would finish with 193 yards and three scores on 10 carries.
Naselle head coach Kevin McNulty credited the Comet offensive line for opening gaping holes and skill players maintaining blocks downfield, springing several long scoring runs.
“Naselle had over 600 yards on the ground because of the blocking up front with Riley Thorsen, George Wilson, Elmer Toftemark and William Anderson, and receivers Craig Reitz and Trent Stephens,” McNulty said.
In a driving rain and worsening field conditions, the Naselle defense withstood a downhill Winlock running attack featuring senior quarterback Neal Patching and 225-pound fullback Nolan Swofford.
“Defensively, we had to deal with stopping an option attack of Winlock’s with a two-headed monster of Patching at quarterback and a big fullback (Swofford),” said McNulty. “We were able to get many people to the ball carriers for most of the night and showed better tackling than the previous two weeks.”
The Comets were led in tackling by Lindstrom, Toftemark, Harman and Strange.
“Trent Stephen had an outstanding defensive game in his first start at defensive end,” McNulty summed.
“Our secondary of Reitz and Luke Johnson kept the Cardinals passing attack under control as they went 1-for-12 passing for 4 yards and one interception by Lindstrom.”
Naselle will return to action Friday, Oct. 1 at Mossyrock.
