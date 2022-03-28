NASELLE — The Naselle Comet baseball team is off to an impressive start this season, rolling over their first two opponents by a combined 33-9 margin.
Naselle coach Randy Lindstrom was encouraged by what he’s seen from his team so far this season, particularly the play of the underclassmen pitchers.
“I was very pleased with our younger pitching staff that got some work in,” Lindstrom said following a 20-2 dismantling of Lake Quinault last weekend.
“Jack Strange (freshmen), William Anderson (freshmen) and Dean Helvey (sophomore) all pitched very well in the second game, showing great command of all their pitches and the strike zone.”
Junior Kolten Lindstrom was outstanding at the plate, going 4-for-5 with two triples, a double and a home run along with six RBI’s against the Elks.
Naselle opened the season March 19 with a 9-5 victory over Pe-Ell/Willapa Valley, before blasting Lake Quinault in a doubleheader last Saturday.
In the first game, junior Kolten Lindstrom opened the scoring with a stand-up double to right-centerfield, scoring Jack Strange and Jacob Lindstrom and taking a 2-0 lead in the top of the opening frame.
The score held until the top of the third, when a Jason Harman sacrifice fly pushed another run across the plate, giving Naselle a 3-0 lead. In the fifth, Kolten Lindstrom lifted another bomb to right-center, ending with a head-first slide into third base, where he was left stranded.
Starting pitcher Joe Strange was solid on the mound in the first game, pitching five innings and allowing just one hit and two walks with eight strikeouts.
Strange was relieved by senior Craig Reitz, who allowed two runs, drawing Lake Quinault within striking distance (3-2) late in the game. Naselle responded by moving Kolten Lindstrom to pitcher, who slammed the door shut with three straight outs.
In the second game, Naselle blitzed Lake Quinault pitching and built a 17-2 advantage in the first three innings, before cruising to a 20-2 victory that was called in the fifth inning due to the mercy rule.
Up next: Naselle (3-0) will face Wahkiakum away at 4:00 p.m. Friday, April 1.
