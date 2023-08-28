NASELLE — A fast and athletic Naselle football team plans to use their team speed to carry them back to the postseason this fall.

The Comets, ranked fifth in preseason WIAA 1B Top 10, are considered among the best 8-man football teams in the state heading into the 2023 season, led by junior first team all-league quarterback Jacob Lindstrom. Lindstrom will be joined by junior running back Jack Strange, an all-league selection at wide receiver last season. Sophomore first-team all-league kicker Scott Henington will handle the special teams duties this fall.

