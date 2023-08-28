The Naselle offense will be led by junior first team all-league quarterback Jacob Lindstrom and junior running back Jack Strange, an all-league selection at wide receiver last season. “We have good team speed, so that’s always an asset in football, but especially in eight man,” said head coach Kevin McNulty, pictured behind.
The Comets, ranked #5 in preseason WIAA 1B Top 10, are considered among the best 8-man teams in the state heading into the 2023 season, led by junior first team all-league quarterback Jacob Lindstrom, pictured.
“We only have two seniors, but we have five returning starters on each side of the ball. We have a nucleus,” said head coach Kevin McNulty, returning for his 37th season as a football coach overall, and his third since returning to the Naselle sideline in 2021. “We have decent numbers for us. We have 20 players, and that’s the biggest turnout we’ve had in the past three years.”
Naselle will deploy a multi-formation offensive attack stemming from the ‘I’ formation. “We traditionally do a lot of spread stuff with motion and options. We’re still going to continue to do that, but we’ll have a little bit of ‘I’ form. Everything we starts with ‘I’ formation, then it evolves from there,” McNulty said.
The Naselle offense will be led by junior first team all-league quarterback Jacob Lindstrom and junior running back Jack Strange, an all-league selection at wide receiver last season. “We have good team speed, so that’s always an asset in football, but especially in eight man,” said head coach Kevin McNulty, pictured behind.
Photos by LUKE WHITTAKER
The Comets, ranked #5 in preseason WIAA 1B Top 10, are considered among the best 8-man teams in the state heading into the 2023 season, led by junior first team all-league quarterback Jacob Lindstrom, pictured.
LUKE WHITTAKER
Naselle football players take a lap before starting practice Friday, Aug. 25.
LUKE WHITTAKER
“We only have two seniors, but we have five returning starters on each side of the ball. We have a nucleus,” said head coach Kevin McNulty, returning for his 37th season as a football coach overall, and his third since returning to the Naselle sideline in 2021. “We have decent numbers for us. We have 20 players, and that’s the biggest turnout we’ve had in the past three years.”
LUKE WHITTAKER
Naselle head football coach speaks with 6’4 senior lineman/defensive end Jacob Pakenen.
LUKE WHITTAJER
Naselle will deploy a multi-formation offensive attack stemming from the ‘I’ formation, featuring running back Jack Strange (taking handoff).
LUKE WHITTAKER
{p class=”p1”}”It’s about improvement every day,” said Naselle head coach Kevin McNulty, center, now entering his 37th year of coaching football.{/p}
LUKE WHITTAKER
The Naselle football team huddles before their practice on Friday, Aug. 25.
LUKE WHITTAKER
Naselle will deploy a multi-formation offensive attack stemming from the ‘I’ formation. “We traditionally do a lot of spread stuff with motion and options. We’re still going to continue to do that, but we’ll have a little bit of ‘I’ form. Everything we starts with ‘I’ formation, then it evolves from there,” McNulty said.
LUKE WHITTAKER
The Naselle offense will be led by junior first team all-league quarterback Jacob Lindstrom, on left, and junior running back Jack Strange, right, an all-league selection at wide receiver last season.
NASELLE — A fast and athletic Naselle football team plans to use their team speed to carry them back to the postseason this fall.
The Comets, ranked fifth in preseason WIAA 1B Top 10, are considered among the best 8-man football teams in the state heading into the 2023 season, led by junior first team all-league quarterback Jacob Lindstrom. Lindstrom will be joined by junior running back Jack Strange, an all-league selection at wide receiver last season. Sophomore first-team all-league kicker Scott Henington will handle the special teams duties this fall.
The best national sports magazine — Sports Illustrated — is now available to our paid subscribers with a click of the mouse. You'll get insight, stories and action photos from a wealth of college and national sporting events, just the like magazine, only online, always updated and at your fingertips.
Receive browser alerts on specific topics?
Sign up to receive news directly to your desktop. Click the bell icon in the nav bar, at any time to change your settings.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.