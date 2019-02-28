Three-pointers from Jacob Eaton, Corey Gregory and Cole Dorman put Naselle ahead 11-2 early, but the Comets could not generate easy baskets or sustain their early hot shooting Thursday. The Almira-Coulee-Hartline Warriors responded with a 34-7 run from the mid-first quarter to the early third.
Corey Gregory contained Warriors star guard Maguire Isaak. But Reese Isaak, Maguire's freshman not-so-little brother, dominated from the low post, scoring 16 of his 18 points in the first half and shooting seven for nine on the night.
Naselle remains alive in the tournament. The Comets will play Oakesdale Friday at 2:00 p.m. The winner of that game will place at least sixth, and play for fourth-place Saturday at 9:30 a.m.
