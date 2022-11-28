YAKIMA — Four Pacific County volleyball players have been honored for their individual sportsmanship.
The medals were presented at the WIAA state 1B tournament in Yakima Nov. 10-11.
YAKIMA — Four Pacific County volleyball players have been honored for their individual sportsmanship.
The medals were presented at the WIAA state 1B tournament in Yakima Nov. 10-11.
From Naselle, three players were honored. All are members of the senior class.
Kaylin Shrives was selected after the first game, in which the Comets defeated the combined team from Moses Lake Christian-Covenant Christian high schools.
For the second game, against Odessa, which Naselle won in three sets, officials selected Brynn Tarabochia for the honor.
In the semifinal, which Naselle lost to Oakesdale, the sportsmanship award went to Delaney Kragerud.
From Willapa Valley, senior Grace Huber was honored by tournament officials after the Vikings first-round loss to Grace Academy.
In the tournament, Naselle placed third, the highest state volleyball finish for the Comets in recent memory; the team was fifth last year. Because of the bracketing system, Willapa Valley did not have another game after their loss.
Oakesdale won the 1B championship, beating Mossyrock in the final, a repeat of last year’s clash. The Blackhawks won every game of the 2022 season (except some tournament games against larger schools) in three sets.
Odessa, which Naselle beat at state, placed sixth; Neah Bay, which Naselle beat 3-1 during regular-season play in October, placed seventh.
Naselle won 15 games during the season and three at state. Other than Adna, a larger school they played as the season was just beginning, the Comets’ only losses were to Mossyrock during the season and District championship and Oakesdale at state.
No Pacific County teams qualified for the 2B volleyball tournament, which takes place in Yakima at the same time. The championship trophy was won by LaConner, which beat Colfax in the final. No. 1 seed Kalama placed fourth and Adna was fifth.
Sign up to receive news directly to your desktop. Click the bell icon in the nav bar, at any time to change your settings.
Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.
Sorry, an error occurred.
Sign up with
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Sign in with
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
|Rate:
|Begins:
|Ends:
|Transaction ID:
A receipt was sent to your email.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.