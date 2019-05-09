NASELLE – Jason Harman, replacing Jimmy Strange after a collision the outfield injured Strange, got Naselle's six-run third inning started with a single and finished 3 for 3 in Naselle's 12-2 five-inning win over Concordia Christian in District semifinals. The Comets clinched a spot at State but will first take on Evergreen Lutheran in District finals Saturday at 4:00 p.m.
With Naselle up 3-1, Harman pounded a low pitch into the gap in left-center field for a one-out single in the third, the first of three straight Comet hits. Kolton Lindstrom reached out and slapped a pitch to the opposite field, and Clay Bergeson followed with an infield single to load the bases, setting Naselle up for its big inning.
Lindstrom and Bergeson each went 2 for 3, including Lindstrom's bases-loaded, two-out single in the first that plated two runs to put Naselle up 2-1.
Cole Dorman did not walk a batter in a complete game for the Comets.
