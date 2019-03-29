Ilwaco swept a double-header 12-1 and 9-2 at Northwest Christian in Lacey Thursday.
In the opener Trenton Cox struck out six batters in 4 2/3 innings, Nate Hopkins was 3 for 3, and Jackson Wilkin tripled and singled.
In the nightcap Landin Frank struck out eight in four innings, and Ghannon Whelden was 2 for 4 with a triple.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.