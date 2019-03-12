CLATSKANIE – Naselle thumped Clatskanie 14-3 in their Monday, March 11 season-opener.
Tiger pitchers walked nine batters and hit another two in the five-inning game. Clatskanie got out of a bases-loaded, no-out situation in the first inning, as Joe Strange lined into a five-unassisted double play. But in the second, Naselle reloaded the bases with one out when Clatskanie mishandled back-to-back bunts by Josh Townsen and Jason Harman. Ethan Lindstrom’s line-drive single brought in the season’s first run.
A string of two-out, bases-loaded walks and errors extended the second inning before Townsen, batting again, ripped a three-run triple just inside the bag at first. The ball bounced up a hill in foul territory as the fielder gave chase. That hit capped a ten-run Comet inning.
Lindstrom got the start on the mound, striking out four batters in two scoreless innings. Left-fielder Josh Townsen threw out a runner at home in the first. Then, in the second, Daniel Holt made a diving stop at second, and catcher Kolton Lindstrom threw out a runner at third.
Cole Dorman went two innings, and Townsen closed it out. Townsen went 3 for 4 on the day.
