ELMA – Ethan Lindstrom went 3 for 3 with two doubles and struck out five batters in two innings in Naselle's 17-0 three-inning win over Mary M. Knight. Daniel Holt struck out two batters in relief in the third to close it out. Kolton Lindstrom and Josh Townsen were each 2 for 2.
Baseball: Naselle 17, Mary M. Knight 0
Aaron Mead
Aaron Mead is a sports writer for the Chinook Observer. Contact him at 360-642-8181 or aaroncmead@gmail.com.
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today
Recommended for you
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion.
Most Popular
Articles
- Pharmacy couple cherishes the drug of love
- Statement from the Cowlitz County Sheriff's Office: Deputy slain in the line of duty
- Tall ships schedule May visit to Ilwaco
- Man booked into jail for vehicular homicide in Raymond man's death on SR6
- Halibut fishing to open May 2 with bigger quotas
- Oysterville's 'Pearl' glows again
- Democrats in Olympia push through governor’s 'green' agenda and public healthcare coverage bills
- Driftwood Point Apartments to start accepting applications
- Razor clam dig OK'd for April 20-21 Razor Clam Festival
- In search of Wigwam Man
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.