Ethan Lindstrom's three-run home run sparked a 15-run first inning for the Comets in Monday's three-inning home win over Mary M. Knight.
Lindstrom, the third batter of the game, rode a letter-high 2-1 pitch over the fence in left-center to make it a 3-0 game. Clay Bergeson's two-run triple down the first-base line, his second hit of the inning, made it 15-0.
Naselle added another seven runs in the second.
